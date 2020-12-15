Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has revised the schedule for Class 12 or intermediate board examination. According to the new datesheet released on Tuesday, the exam will begin on February 1 and end on February 13, 2021. Earlier the BSEB intermediate exam was scheduled to be held from February 2 to 13. BSEB cited “unavoidable reasons” for the revision of dates.

The morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. The class 12 practical exams will be held from January 9 to 18, as per the official statement by the board. The science stream students will appear in physics on their first day, arts stream students in political science, Hindi for vocational stream students.

A ‘cool-off’ time of additional 15 minutes will be given to the examinees during which they can read the questions and plan the answers accordingly, BSEB said in its notice. Schools will also have an internal assessment for science and social science subjects. Marks for these subjects will be given on the basis of literacy activities and project work.

On the other hand, the class 10 exam will be conducted from February 17 to 21.