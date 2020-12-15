The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the Answer Keys for the Common Recruitment 2020 exam. Candidates who appeared for the TNUSRB Police constable recruitment examination can visit the TNUSRB website tnusrbonline.org to check and download the answer keys.

Here is the direct link to TNUSRB Common Recruitment 2020 exam answer key.

Any dispute/objection in Questions/Answers with documentary proof should be sent by post to Inspector General of Police/ Member Secretary, TNUSRB, Old Commissioner office campus, Egmore, Chennai-8, on or before December 23.

Steps to download answer keys:

Visit the TNUSRB website tnusrbonline.org Click on the TNUSRB Police constable ‘Preliminary answer key’ button on the homepage Open the Answer Key PDF and download a copy for reference.

TNUSRB had released the recruitment notification for Constable position on September 17 for 10,908 positions and the application process was conducted from September 26 to October 26.

The selection process will involve three stages with the first round being a written exam followed by a physical measurement test/physical efficiency test round and viva-vice before the final selection. The preliminary exam was held earlier this month.