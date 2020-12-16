Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the 1st Inter-Level Combined Competitive (Main) Exams 2014 admit card on its official website bssc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates will either require their roll number or registration number and date of birth to have access to the hall ticket. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 25.

BSSC 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Examination is being held for those candidates who had qualified in the Preliminary Exam for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) earlier.

Candidates appearing for the 1st Inter-Level Combined Competitive (Main) Exams 2014 will require to fill Form-12 on the official website and carry the same after attestation from Gazetted Officer during the examination.

Candidates are advised to check the notification on the website for more details.

How to download BSSC Mains Admit Card 2020

Visit the official website bssc.bih.nic.in Click on the admit card option on the left panel Click on the link to download 1st Inter-Level Combined Competitive (Main) Exams 2014 admit card Enter your credentials and download the hall ticket

Here is the direct link to download BSSC Mains exam 2014 admit card