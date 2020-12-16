The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has rescheduled the date for NTSE Stage-II Examination 2019-20. According to a notice on Tuesday, the NTSE Stage 2 exam will now be held on February 14.

NCERT said the decision was taken “to facilitate students to appear in Indian Olympiad Qualifier (IOQ) 2021 in Physics and Biology” on February 7, the day NTSE Stage 2 exam was previously scheduled. Candidates can visit the NCERT website ncert.nic.in for further updates.

To facilitate students appear in Indian Olympiad Qualifier (IOQ) 2021 in Physics & Biology, NCERT has now rescheduled NTS Stage-II Examination 2019-20 on 14th February, 2021 (Sunday) in all the States/UTs. For further updates you may visit: https://t.co/eR5n3Yttmg — NCERT (@ncert) December 15, 2020

NCERT has also released a notification for the students who wish to change their NTSE exam centre. Students will be required to submit their requests latest by December 28 at ntsexam.ncert@nic.in.

“Normally candidates are provided examination center in the States/UTs from where they had appeared in NTS Stage-I Examination. All those candidates who want to seek change of examination center due to any reason are required to submit their request to Head, Educational Survey Division in the prescribed format latest by December 28, 2020, through email at ntsexam.ncert@nic.in,” the notice read.

The notice further added, “No request for change will be entertained after the stipulated time and no change of centre will be permitted within the same city.”

NCERT also attached the format of the e-mail and the list of exam centres for students who wish to change their NTSE Stage 2 exam centre.

About NTSE Stage 2 exam 2020

The National Talent Search Exam is conducted every year at two levels: Stage-I (State/UT level) and Stage-II (national level). About 2,000 scholarships are awarded for different stages of education right from Class 10 to the doctoral level.

Only those candidates who have cleared the Stage-I exam are eligible for the national level test conducted by NCERT. The exam comprises of two papers — Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) — of 100 marks and two-hours each.

The NCERT will upload the e-admit cards for the NTSE Stage 2 exam on its website which shall have all the information about the venue, roll number, date and time of the test. Candidates can download their e-admit cards themselves before 21 days of exam.

The final award shall be declared on the basis of combined scores of MAT and SAT. Only the selected candidates shall be informed by registered letter and through the NCERT website ncert.nic.in. Marks obtained by the candidates in written examination will be revealed to all the candidates individually through the NCERT website.

