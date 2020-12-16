Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 66th Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam admit card online. Candidates willing to appear for the exam can download it from the Commission’s website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The 66th edition of CCE will be conducted to fill a total of 691 vacancies. The notification for the exam was released on September 17 and the application process began on September 28. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on December 27 (12.00 pm to 2.00 pm).

Steps to download BPSC 66th Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam admit card:

Visit the BPSC website bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebosc.bihar.gov.in Enter the User Name and password to Login Click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab and download Print the admit card in a A4 size sheet The admit card will be divided into two sections where the first will have exam details and the second will contain exam instructions.

Candidates are required to carry a valid identity proof like Aadhar/Pan/Voter ID card along with the admit card at the exam centre. A recent colour photograph also needs to be attached on the admit card along with a Declaration Form, details of which are given in the BPSC notice here.

The selection process for the BPSC recruitment will involve a preliminary exam for 150 marks with multiple-choice questions. Candidates who clear the prelims can appear for the Main exam where they would have to select a subject out of a total number of 37 subjects. The successful candidates will appear for an interview round.

Here is the direct link to access the BPSC 66th CCE notification.