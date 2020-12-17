Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the CPRB RRB VIII- Office Assistant (Provisional Allotment -Reserve List) on its official website ibps.in.

The window to check/download the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2020 will be remain open till December 22. Candidates will require to enter their registration/roll number and date of birth to have access to the results.

According to a notification on the website, the provisional allotment list has been prepared on merit cum preference. The allotted RRBs will issue the offer of appointment, terms and conditions, formalities for verification, joining etc. in due course. The decision of the RRB will be final.

“In the event of two or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth (the candidate senior in age is placed before/ above the candidate junior in age), as per the prevailing practice,” the advertisement for the same read.

If a candidate does not avail the offer/appointment from the allotted RRB, his/her candidature/chance in the process shall stand automatically forfeited.

The provisional allotment list is for the posts of Officer Scale 1, 2, 3 & Office Assistant Multi-Purpose based on the reported vacancies by the respective RRBs in each category.

