Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has decided to cancel the Psychology Paper II exam of OCS Main 2019 that was held earlier this week. In its official website opsc.gov.in, the commission announced that it will now hold a fresh exam on January 3 next year.

The exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm. No separate admit card will be issued for the same exam.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, the Commission have decided to cancel the Psychology Paper-II examination of OCS (Main)-2019 held during 2nd sitting on 15.12.2020. The said examination shall be conducted afresh on 03.01.2021 at the same centres from 9 AM to 12 Noon (The PWD candidates will be given 1 hour extra time i.e. from 9 AM to to 1 PM) i.e. during 1st sitting,” an official notification read.

It added: “No separate admission certificate will be issued for the above rescheduling.”

Here is the direct link to OCS Main 2019 Psychology Paper II exam notification

OPSC had released the Odisha Civil Services notification on November 4th and the application was processed from November 13th, 2019 to December 10th, 2019.

The OSC 2019 is being conducted to fill 153 Group A and Group B vacancies. The Group A vacancies are for Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service, and Odisha Financial Service. The Group B vacancies are for Odisha Co-operative Service, Odisha Revenue Service, and Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service.

The candidates must go through three rounds of selection process before the final appointment. The first level will be the preliminary exam which will be an objective exam testing candidates on two papers on General Studies. Candidates who clear this level will appear for the descriptive paper exam or Main exam and then there will be an interview/personality test round.