Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has directed candidates nominated for appointment to the post of Stenographer Grade II through Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019 to fill online their state preference among other personal details. The notification in this regard is available on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The online process for submission of personal information, state preference and attestation form details will begin on December 21 and continue till January 18. Candidates are required to visit the website http://cag.delhi.nic.in/statechoice for the process.

The detailed information in this regard is available on the website cag.gov.in of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Here is the direct link to SSC 2018 Stenographer latest notification

SSC had declared the 2018 Stenographer Grade C and D 2018 final result on November 28.

The result notification had said that the “Allocation of Posts and Departments to the qualified candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum-‘order of preference’ of ‘Posts/Departments’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification.”

Here are direct links to access various details of Stenographer 2018 final result

SSC had conducted the 2018 Stenographer recruitment for 991 vacancies in Group D and 473 vacancies in Group D. All the vacancies have been filled based on the recruitment drive.

Meanwhile, the 2018 Junior Engineer (JE) final exam result is expected to be announced soon.