Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam on Friday released the detailed scheduled for the Group-5 (Pharmacist, Lab technician and other equivalents post) Recruitment Test, 2020. The exams are scheduled to be held from December 28 to January 13.

The detailed scheduled was released on the official website peb.mp.gov.in. Barring January 1, the exam will be held on all days till January 13.

The admit card for the exam was released earlier his week.

Candidates are required to carry a valid identity proof like an Aadhar/Pan/Voter ID card along with the admit card at the exam centre. A self-attested recent colour photograph also needs to be attached on the admit card.

Mock Test for the exam is also available on the MPPEB website where candidates are advised to practice before appearing in the examination.

MP Vyapam had released the Group-5 recruitment notifications on September 28 for various positions. The total vacancies in the notification are 2,202 of which 2,150 are for Pharmacist, Lab Technician, and similar roles.

