Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET) December 2020 examination has been rescheduled to January 9 and 17 next year. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be conducted on December 28 and 29.

According to a notification on the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in, the exams will be held in two shifts on both the days:

January 9: 10 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 4.30 pm

January 17: 11 am to 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm

The admit cards for the same will be available online on the official website on January 1.

KTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in the schools affiliated with Kerala board. The KTET exam is divided into four categories, Category I for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers.

Here is the official notification to KTET December 2020 revised schedule