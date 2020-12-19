Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for candidates whose applications have been accepted for appearing in the Screening Test (OMR Based) for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under the state Panchayat and Rural Development Department. The recruitment exam is due to be held on December 27. Candidates can download their admit cards from the APSC website apsc.nic.in.

Selected candidates can check the selection list on the APSC website. APSC on Wednesday released the list of exam centres on its website. A total of 20 centres in six districts have been selected.

Steps to download APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) screening test admit card:

Visit the APSC website apsc.nic.in Go to the ‘Call letter/Admit Card’ section on the homepage and select the download option Enter your Roll Number and submit Download and print a copy of the admit card.

Here’s the direct link to APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) screening test admit card.

Here is the zone-wise venue for APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) screening test.

Here is the APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) screening test selection list.

A total of 6,914 candidates have been selected for the APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) screening test for 344 vacancies. Candidates can search for their name and roll number in the selection list.

The Junior Engineer (Civil) screening test will have two papers — General Studies from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and Civil Engineering from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The intimation letter/admit card for candidates will be available on the APSC website on December 19.

The recruitment notification was issued in July this year.