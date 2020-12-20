Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key and candidates’ response sheet of the 2020 Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Exam. The Paper-1 exams were held from November 23 to 25. The link to download the answer key and candidates’ response sheet is active on the SSC website ssc.nic.in.

The candidate needs to login using the examination Roll No and password to download the answer key.

In its notice, SSC said candidates can submit their objections/corrections to the tentative answer key from December 20 to 24 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. “The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” it further stated.

Steps to download SSC Delhi Police SI and CAPF exam 2020 answer key:

Visit SSC website ssc.nic.in Got to the ‘Answer Keys’ section on the homepage Open the tentative answer key PDF and click on the link given at the bottom Select the exam name and proceed Login using exam roll no and password Download the answer key.

The recruitment drive for the SI position this year is being to fill 1,564 vacancies of which 98 positions are for males in Delhi Police, 78 for females in Delhi Police, and 1,395 vacancies in various forces under CAPF.

The Paper I examination for the recruitment was held in November. The Paper-II examination for candidates who clear the Paper I exam will be held on March 3, 2021.

Here is the direct link to access the SSC SI 2020 notification.