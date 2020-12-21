Lucknow University on Monday will declare the pool/special allotment result for UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 Counselling. All the candidates who had registered to participate in this round of counselling can check the allotment result after logging in on the official website, lkouniv.ac.in.

The pool/special round is for candidates who were leftover in the first four rounds of counselling.

Candidates can download the allotment letter on Tuesday (December 22) and take admission from December 24 to 27.

How to check UP B.Ed JEE 2020 allotment results:

Visit the Lucknow University website. Click on the UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 link on the left panel. Click on the login button and enter the log-in details and submit. The allotment result, once declared, will be available for candidates to check.

The counselling is being conducted for B.Ed. Education offered in various institutions and colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh. There are more than 2000 institutions in the state offered such courses, details of which are available on this link.

The UP B.Ed JEE result was declared on September 5 and now the counselling process is underway. University of Lucknow had conducted the B.Ed. Entrance exam on August 9. A total number of 4.31 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the exam and the exam was conducted in 73 districts spread across the state.

Here is the direct link to UP B.Ed JEE 2020 counselling revised schedule