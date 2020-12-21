Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conduct the 2019 Veterinary Assistant oral test from January 4 next year. The exam for the recruitment of 2019 Veterinary Assistant was conducted on February 23.

Candidates can check the official website, tnpsc.gov.in for a detailed schedule on the oral test. The oral examination will be held on January 4 to 8, 11, 12, 18 to 23, 25, 27 to 29.

As many as 2,015 candidates had appeared for the exam, out of which 1,907 have been provisionally admitted for the oral test. The answer keys were released on February 27.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,141 vacancies which excludes 636 vacancies filled upby temporarily working Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

