RRB NTPC examination mock test is now available across regional websites. All interested candidates can check the mock test link ahead of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2019 recruitment examination starting December 28.

The examination will be held in multiple phases, out of which the first phase will be held from December 28 to January 13. The window to check the full schedule and venue details is also available online till January 13.

Candidates can download the admit card four days prior to the exam.

“CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) - Exam Date and City Intimation Slip link - Candidate Login Form Available only between 18.12.2020 21 Hrs. 45 Minutes to 13.01.2021 23 Hrs. 55 Minutes,” read the latest notification on the website.

The RRB NTPC exams will continue till March.

“The LINK for viewing the Exam City and Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to start of their exam,” an official notification issued on Thursday read.

“The 1st Stage CBT will be held in multiple phases in order to ensure adherence to all the Covid-19 guidelines for the large number of eligible candidates (approx. 1.25 crores). Accordingly the first phase of the Exam is scheduled for 23 lakh candidates approx. to be held from 28.12.2020 to 13.01.2021 in various cities all over the country,” the official notification read.

It added: “The remaining eligible candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases and will be intimated accordingly.”

In September, the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the exam will be conducted from December 15. However, the exam was further delayed.

The exam for the Level 1 and Ministerial and Isolated category (MIC) was also delayed and began from November 15.

The application process for the recruitment drive, which had around 1.4 lakh vacancies, were conducted in February 2019 and the exams were initially scheduled to be conducted in June 2019. However, due to a huge number of applicants, only the Paramedical category exams could be conducted and the process to conduct exams for the remaining categories were delayed significantly.

The NTPC recruitment includes positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master. A total number of 35,227 vacancies will be filled through this drive.

The links for all regional RRB are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvanthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in