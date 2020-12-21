The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has released the result of Haryana NEET 2020 counselling round 2 for admission to medical and dental courses in the state. Candidates can check the list on the DMER website uhsrugcounselling.com. The schedule of the second round, as well as the list of vacant seats, have also been released.

Candidates are required to pay the tuition fee online through the admission portal between December 20 and 22. Document verification will be done from December 23 to 25 and candidates will have to report to their allotted institutes from December 24 to 26.

Haryana DMER has released the list of documents a candidate need to bring for the verification process.

Here is the Haryana NEET Counselling 2020 Round 2 merit list.

Here is the Haryana NEET Counselling 2020 Round 2 schedule.

The registration for the second round had begun on December 12. The first two rounds of counselling were held in an online mode, however, the mop up round will be held manually.

Soon after the release of the merit list, all the eligible candidates will be able to process their application. The seat allotment will be done on the basis of the Haryana NEET 2020 counselling and the choice which will be filled by the candidates.

The Haryana NEET counselling merit list 2020 will be category-specific and will separately be released for government-aided medical and dental colleges and private medical and dental colleges.

Once a candidate is allotted a seat, he/she will be able to access the allotment letter by logging into their account on DMER website uhsrugcounselling.com using the registration number and password. The allotment letter, available in the account, will have to be downloaded and a printout of the same has to be taken for future reference.