Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell or MahaCET on Monday will release the NEET UG 2020 MoP UP-I round selection list for admission to MBBS/BDS courses. The selection list will be released after 8 pm on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The joining period for MoP UP-I round is from December 22 to 25. The last date for filling the status retention form is December 25.

This round is being held to fill seats that are vacant after the 1st and 2nd round of counselling. The admissions based on the second allotment/selection list was carried out till December 18 (5.00 pm).

According to a MahaCET notice, vacant seats under the All India quota after the All India Second Round are transferred/reverted back and deemed to be converted into state quota.

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling is conducted based on the NEET UG 2020 examination which was conducted on September 23 and the result for the exam was released on October 17. The top positions in the merit list were grabbed by Soyeb Aftab from Odisha and Akanksha Singh from Delhi with 720 marks each. The first selection list of Maharashtra NEET counselling 2020 was released on November 15.