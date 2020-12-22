State Bank of India has announced recruitment for multiple vacancies on its official website sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings The registration process began on Tuesday and will continue till January 11 for all the posts.

As many as 452 vacancies are available in total.

The bank has announced recruitment and number of vacancies to the following posts:

POSTS NO. OF VACANCIES Specialist Cadre Officers (Engineer - Fire) 16 Deputy Manager (Internal Audit) 28 Specialist Cadre Officers (Network Specialist) 32 Specialist Cadre Officers (Security Analyst) 100 Specialist Cadre Officers 236 Specialist Cadre Officers (Manager - Credit Procedures) 2 Specialist Cadre Officers (Marketing) 38 TOTAL 452

Prior to applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. They must also remember that the registration process is complete only when the fee is deposited with the bank through online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee.

While recruitment to some posts will hold a direct interview after shortlisting of candidates on the basis of their applications, the remaining will comprise of online tests which will be tentatively held in the first week of February.

The call letter/advice, where required, will be sent by e-mail or will be uploaded on the bank’s websites.

Candidates are advised to check the bank’s website https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers regularly for details and updates (including the list of shortlisted/ qualified candidates).

Here is the direct link to SBI recruitment 2020 Specialist Cadre Officers (Engineer - Fire) advertisement

Here is the direct link to SBI recruitment 2020 Deputy Manager (Internal Audit) advertisement

Here is the direct link to SBI recruitment 2020 Specialist Cadre Officers (Network Specialist) advertisement

Here is the direct link to SBI recruitment 2020 Specialist Cadre Officers (Security Analyst) advertisement

Here is the direct link to SBI recruitment 2020 Specialist Cadre Officers advertisement

Here is the direct link to SBI recruitment 2020 Specialist Cadre Officers (Manager - Credit Procedures) advertisement

Here is the direct link to SBI recruitment 2020 Specialist Cadre Officers (Marketing) advertisement