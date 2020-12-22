West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Tuesday will release the admit card for the Fire Operator 2018 recruitment interview round on its official website wbpsc.gov.in. The interview will be held from December 28 to 31 and from January 4 to 6.

The selected list of candidates was released last week. As many as 5,375 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.

The Commission is conducting the Fire Operator recruitment for the Department of Fire & Emergency Services, Govt. of W.B. to fill 1,450 vacancies. The written exam result was released in the month of September and the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) was held in November.

How to check WBPSC Fire Operator Recruitment Interview List

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Under ‘What’s New’ section, click on ‘SCHEDULE OF INTERVIEW FOR RECTT. TO THE POSTS OF FIRE OPERATOR IN THE WEST BENGAL FIRE SERVICES UNDER THE DEPARTMENT OF FIRE & EMERGENCY SERVICES, GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL, [ADVT. NO. 15/2018]’ Check your roll number, date and time slot for the interview



Here is the direct link to WBPSC Fire Operator Recruitment 2018 interview list (roll no. wise)

Here is the direct link to WBPSC Fire Operator Recruitment 2018 interview schedule