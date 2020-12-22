The Bar Council of India will begin the online registration for All India Bar Exam-XVI from December 26, news agency PTI reported. The exam will be held on March 21 and the last date of registration for the same is February 21.

In a release on Monday, the apex lawyers’ body and regulator of law education announced: “The last date for payment of exam fee would be February 23, 2021 and February 26, 2021 will be the final date for completion of online forms. The admit cards shall be released online on March 6, 2021 and the exam will be held on March 21, 2021.”

Besides this, the council announced that the All India Bar Exam-XV, which has been deferred several times in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, will be conducted on January 24. The examination will be held in 140 centres across 50 cities of the country.

“There will be no change of date of All India Bar Exam-XV any more,” the press release said.

It added: “It is to be noted that the last date for online registration for All India Bar Exam-XV was December 19, 2020 for which the examination is to be held on January 24, 2021.”