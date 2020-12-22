The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Tuesday released the answer keys for the UP Police recruitment examinations 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key online at uppbpb.gov.in.

The candidate has to enter the application/registration number and date of birth to login and check the answer key. According to the UPPRPB notice, the answer keys will be available on the official website of the board till December 29.

The board conducted the recruitment examination on December 19 and 20, 2020. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations at the official website of the board.

The recruitment process is underway for 5,805 vacancies. The initial direct recruitment drive was announced in 2016 and after a four-year delay, candidates gave their tests for the posts of 3,012 Jail Warder (Men), 626 Jail Warder (Women), 102 Reserve Horsemen Police, and 2,065 Firemen at the state Prisons Administration and Reform Services department.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board sets the process of selection for direct recruitment and promotion for various non-gazetted posts of Uttar Pradesh Police.