BCECE Board has declared the DCECE (PE/PPE/PM/PMD) 2020 examination results on its official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates will require their roll number and date of birth to download the rank card from the website.

“The online counselling schedule will be notified later,” an official notification by the board on Tuesday read.

The DCECE 2020 examination for admissions to polytechnic and diploma in engineering colleges in Bihar was conducted on November 26 and 27 amid strict COVID-19 precautions.

BCECE Board had scheduled to conduct the exam on October 31 and November 1 but had postponed the exam for November 26 and November 27.

How to check Bihar DCECE 2020 results

Visit the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Under ‘Download Section’, click on ‘Download Rank Card of DCECE[PE/PPE/PM/PMD]-2020’ After the page is redirected, choose your course Enter your roll number and date of birth and download the rank card

BCECEB holds DCECE entrance exam for admission to various diploma courses such as Polytechnic engineering (PE), part part-time Polytechnic engineering (PPE), Diploma course in paramedical (PM), and Para medical-dental matric level (PMD) offered by affiliated polytechnic institutes.

Here is the direct link to Bihar DCECE 2020 results page