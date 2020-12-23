Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the list of candidates eligible to appear for exam from January next year. Only those students who had opted out from the November cycle for November 2020 Cycle II were eligible to apply for the exams. The list was released on the official website icai.org.

Besides this, the institute has also opened the window for students appearing for the January/February exam to change their exam city. The process has begun and will continue till December 26.

“Students can check the position from their dashboard at icaiexam.icai.org for the activity tab “OptOut Status Display/City Change for Jan-Feb2021“/ May 21 examinations,” an official notification read.

ICAI will hold the CA exam from January 21 to February 7 next year.

Foundation course examination: January 21, 23, 25 & 28

Intermediate (IPC) course examination (Under old scheme): Group I- January 22, 24, 27 & 29; Group II- February 1, 3 & 5

Intermediate (IPC) course examination (Under new scheme): Group I- January 22, 24, 27 & 29; Group II- February 1, 3, 5 & 7

Final course examination (Under old scheme): Group I- January 21, 23, 25, 28; Group II- January 30, February 2, 4, 6

Final course examination (Under new scheme): Group I- January 21, 23, 25, 28; Group II- February 2, 4, 6

Candidates are advised to check the official notification for details on the ICAI CA January exam timings

“It may be emphasised that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government/Local Holiday,” an official notification read.