Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) on Thursday will conclude the application registration for the recruitment of a total of 6,432 Nursing Officers on its official website – osssc.gov.in. The vacancies announced are in the district cadre post.

The last day for registration and payment of fees is tomorrow, December 24. All applicants, except SC, ST, and persons with disabilities category, have to pay an exam fee of Rs 100. “Applications will be received online only,” the OSSSC has said through an official notification.

The last date for online application submission is December 31.

Here is the direct link to the OSSSC recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer

This will be contractual recruitment in various district establishments and eight medical college and hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha, the OSSSC has said.

The details of district-wise and category-wise vacancies, the scale of pay and remuneration, age, eligibility and other terms and conditions have been released on the website and can also be directly accessed here.

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission is tasked with the responsibility of conducting recruitment examinations to district level Group-C Civil posts under 24 departments of the state government.