Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday released the 2020 Grade A (Assistant Manager) recruitment Phase I exam admit card. The Phase I exam is slated to be held on January 17.

Candidates will require their registration number and password to have access to the call letter which will remain available till the day of the exam.

The Phase II exam is scheduled to be held on February 27.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 138 vacancies for Grade A (Assistant Manager) -General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream.

The notification was released on March 7 but the exam which was scheduled to be conducted in April 2020 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mode of selection for the recruitment will be done in a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification once again for more details on the exam pattern and exam syllabus.