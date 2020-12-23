The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admission forms for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021) at the official website cmat.nta.nic for admissions into postgraduate management courses. Candidates and access the information bulletin and the application form through the website. The last day to apply for CMAT 2021 is January 23.

CMAT 2021 exam will be held on February 22 or 27. The three-hour computer-based test is held in a single session to evaluate candidates on the basis of logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude, language comprehension and general awareness. The results will be announced in the form of a merit-list to be published on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

“For the Academic Year (2021), Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow will also use the score sheet of CMAT-2021 for admission to MBA (Master of Business Administration) Course in its affiliated Colleges across the State of Uttar Pradesh,” NTA said in its notice on Wednesday.

Here is the NTA notice for CMAT 2021.

Steps to register for online NTA CMAT 2021:

Visit the CMAT official website cmat.nta.nic Click on ‘New Registeration’, download the Information Brochure and read the instructions carefully Then proceed to register using mobile number and email ID to get the application number Login with the credentials and fill the application form, upload documents and photograph Fay the online application fee of Rs 2,000 Download the form and save it for future reference.

After the declaration of the CMAT results, candidates must apply separately to the desired CMAT-2021 participating Institutions with the CMAT 2021 score. Then each participating Institution will release their respective cut-off CMAT scores which a candidate should meet to get qualified for admission to that particular Institution. Once qualified, the candidate will have to comply with the selection procedure of that particular Institution, which may comprise Group Discussion and Personal Interview. The final selection of the candidate will be based on the candidate’s performance in the last two stages.

Previously till 2018, the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) was being held by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), but since then the NTA has been organising this test.