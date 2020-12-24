Madhya Pradesh Vyapam or Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the Diploma in Pre-Veterinary and Fisheries (PV&FT) exam results on its official website - peb.mp.gov.in. The entrance exam for admission to PV&FT was conducted from November 5 to 6.

Candidates will require to enter their application or roll number and date of birth to download the results.

How to check MPPEB PV&FT entrance exam 2020 results



Visit the MPPEB official home page Click on the ‘Result- Pre-Veterinary & Fisheries Entrance Test-2020 (PV&FT)’ option Enter your application or roll number and date of birth to download the results

Here is the direct link to check MPPEB PV&FT entrance test 2020 results

Last week, MPPEB had declared the DAHET examination results on its official website. The entrance exam for admission to Diploma in Animal Husbandry (DAHET) was conducted on November 7.