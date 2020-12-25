Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) counselling 2020 schedule on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/. The PGCET exam was held on October 13, and the results and answer keys were declared on December 7.

According to the notification released on Thursday, the seat matrix for all disciplines has already been published on the website. The option entry round by eligible candidates will continue till 11 am on December 27. The mock allotment results will be published on the same day after 4 pm.

The first allotment results will be published on December 29 after 4 pm.

Eligible candidates can exercise their choice from 6 pm on December 29 till 11 am on December 31. All candidates must report to their allotted colleges before 5.30 pm on December 31.

“Original documents to be produced for verification are detailed in PGCET-2020 information bulletin. Candidates are hereby informed to arrange their original documents as per their eligibility,” an official notification on the website earlier read.

It added: “If any candidate fails to produce the required original documents during document verification, then such candidates will not get eligibility for admission to M.E./M.Tech/M.Arch/MBA/MCA courses for the year 2020.”

The Karnataka PGCET is a state-level entrance exam for admissions to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch programmes in participating institutions. The eligibility of Karnataka PGCET includes undergraduate qualification in the respective subjects. Students with a GATE score do not need to appear for the entrance test, the report added.

Here is the direct link to Karnataka PGCET counselling 2020 schedule