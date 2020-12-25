Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the 2020 Stenographer Assistant Sub-Inspector (SI) examination admit card on its official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in. The exam is slated to be held on January 10.

The examination is being held to fill 174 vacancies in the Commission.

Candidates will require to enter their mobile number or registration id and date of birth to download the hall ticket.

The exam has been deferred twice so far. It was earlier slated to be held on October 16 but was later postponed to December 27. It will not take place on January 10.

How to check BPSSC Steno Assistant SI 2020 admit card:

Visit the BPSSC website. Click on the link ‘Notice: Download Admit Card of Written Examination for the post of Steno Assistant Sub-Inspector in Bihar Police’ Enter the credentials and submit Download the admit card

Here is the direct link to download BPSSC 2020 Steno ASI admit card

Here is the direct link to BPSSC 2020 Steno ASI recruitment notification