National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released a second merit list for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE 2020) December session on its official website natboard.edu.in.

The list comprises of 1,015 candidates who had appeared for the exam on December 4 on provisional basis but failed to submit the required documents due to Coronavirus-related reasons.

However, the FMGE PASS certificates shall be issued to the qualified candidates only after physical verification by NBE office of all prescribed documents.

“Candidature of 1015 candidates who had appeared in the aforesaid examination on provisional basis and failed to submit the prescribed documents by 10th December 2020 was declared as ‘CANCELLED’. NBE has received representations from a number of such candidates citing difficulties in procuring the prescribed documents due to COVID-19 pandemic related reasons,” an official notification released on Thursday read.

“The Governing Body of NBE in its meeting held on 24.12.2020 as a ONE-TIME measure has decided to consider the candidature of all such candidates who have failed to submit the required documents by 10th December 2020 and to declare their result for FMGE December 2020 session,” it added.

As many as 3,722 candidates had cleared the exam, according to the first merit list published last week. At least 19,122 candidates had appeared for the exam.

FMGE is conducted for candidates who have a medical degree from foreign university but are desirous of getting a registration from Medical Council of India.

Here is the direct link to FMGE Result 2020 second merit list