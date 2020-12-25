Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the ITICAT 2020 examination results on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

ITICAT or Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test is conducted for admissions to institutions providing ITI courses in the state of Bihar.

How to check BCECE 2020 ITICAT results

Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Enter your roll number and date of birth Download the rank card

BCECEB had conducted the application process in March and April.

The exam was delayed this year.

The two-hour exam consisted of 50 questions each in Maths, General Science, and General Knowledge for 300 marks. Each question carried 2 marks. There were no negative marks for wrong answers.

Here is the direct link to check BCECE 2020 ITICAT results