Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Saturday will conclude the process of accepting requests from students appearing for the January/February exam to change their exam city. Those candidates who want to update their exam venue can do so on the official website icai.org.

Students can change the exam location from the dashboard at icaiexam.icai.org and the activity tab ‘OptOut Status Display/City Change for Jan-Feb2021“/ May 21 examinations’, an official notification earlier read.

ICAI will hold the CA exam from January 21 to February 7 next year.

Foundation course examination: January 21, 23, 25 & 28

Intermediate (IPC) course examination (Under old scheme): Group I- January 22, 24, 27 & 29; Group II- February 1, 3 & 5

Intermediate (IPC) course examination (Under new scheme): Group I- January 22, 24, 27 & 29; Group II- February 1, 3, 5 & 7

Final course examination (Under old scheme): Group I- January 21, 23, 25, 28; Group II- January 30, February 2, 4, 6

Final course examination (Under new scheme): Group I- January 21, 23, 25, 28; Group II- February 2, 4, 6

Candidates are advised to check the official notification for details on the ICAI CA January exam timings

“It may be emphasised that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government/Local Holiday,” an official notification read.