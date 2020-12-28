Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Monday will declare the Diploma CET (DCET) counselling 2020 second/final round results on its official website kea.kar.nic.in. The DCET exam was conducted on October 14.

The first allotment results were declared on December 21.

For the second round, eligible candidates can modify/delete/re-order their options till 11 am today. The second allotment results will be published after 6 pm today.

There is no choice to exercise in this round.

All candidates must report to their allotted colleges before 4.30 pm on December 31.

The counselling is being held for admission to 2nd Year / 3rd Semester Engineering Courses and for first year Architecture courses under Lateral Entry Scheme for both Day and Evening Colleges.

Here is the direct link to Karnataka DCET counselling 2020 schedule

Here is the direct link to check Karnataka DCET 2020 first allotment results