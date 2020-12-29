Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Tuesday declared the Diploma CET (DCET) counselling 2020 second/final round results on its official website kea.kar.nic.in. The DCET exam was conducted on October 14.

Candidates will require to enter their DCET number to have access to the results.

The first allotment results were declared on December 21. The second/final round results were earlier slated to be announced on Monday.

For the second round, eligible candidates were allowed to modify/delete/re-order their options till 11 am yesterday. The second allotment results were supposed to be published after 6 pm yesterday but was declared today.

There is no choice to exercise in this round.

Candidates can download the admission order today and tomorrow. They must report to their allotted colleges before 4.30 pm on December 31.

The counselling is being held for admission to 2nd Year / 3rd Semester Engineering Courses and for first year Architecture courses under Lateral Entry Scheme for both Day and Evening Colleges.

Here is the direct link to Karnataka DCET counselling 2020 schedule

Here is the direct link to Karnataka DCET counselling 2020 second and final allotment results