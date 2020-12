West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has released the Uccha Madhyamik exam schedule for Class 12 students on its official website wbchse.nic.in. The exams will be conducted from June 15 to July 2 with strict adherence to Coronavirus protocols.

The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1.15 pm. A few of the subjects will be held for two hours.

All practical exams will be held from March 10 to 31.

Uccha Madhyamik 2021 schedule DATE DAY SUBJECT JUNE 15 TUESDAY BENGALI (A), ENGLISH (A), HINDI (A), NEPALI (A), URDU, SANTHALI, ODIA, TELUGU, GUJARATI, PUNJABI

JUNE 17 THURSDAY ENGLISH (B), BENGALI (B), HINDI (B), NEPALI (B), ALTERNATIVE ENGLISH JUNE 18 FRIDAY HEALTHCARE, AUTOMOBILE, ORGANISED RETAILING, SECURITY, IT AND ITES - VOCATIONAL SUBJECTS JUNE 19 SATURDAY BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE, BUSINESS STUDIES, POLITICAL SCIENCE JUNE 21 MONDAY MATHEMATICS, PSYCHOLOGY, ANTHROPOLOGY, AGRONOMY, HISTORY JUNE 22 TUESDAY COMPUTER SCIENCE, MODERN COMPUTER APPLICATION, ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES, HEALTH & PHYSICAL EDUCATION, MUSIC, VISUAL ARTS JUNE 24 THURSDAY COMMERCIAL LAW AND PRELIMINARIES OF AUDITING, PHILOSOPHY & SOCIOLOGY JUNE 26 SATURDAY PHYSICS, NUTRITION, ACCOUNTANCY, EDUCATION JUNE 28 MONDAY CHEMISTRY, ECONOMICS, JOURNALISM & MASS COMMUNICATION, SANSKRIT, PERSIAN, ARABIC, FRENCH JULY 2 FRIDAY STATISTICS, GEOGRAPHY, COSTING AND TAXATION, HOME MANAGEMENT AND FAMILY RESOURCES MANAGEMENT

Here is the direct link to West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik 2021 full schedule

