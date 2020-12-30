Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Wednesday will release the 2020 Gram Sachiv exam admit card on its official website, hssc.gov.in. The exam is slated to be held on January 9 and 10.

The details on the venue of the exam will be mentioned in the admit card. Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow the same strictly.

The exam has been postponed twice so far.

It was previously scheduled to be conducted from December 25 to December 27 and was then changed to December 26 and 27. It will now be held in January.

The notification of the rescheduled exam dates can be accessed on the website.

Here is the direct link to HSSC 2020 Gram Sachiv recruitment exam date change

The exam will be conducted in two shifts, i.e., from 10.30 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 697 Gram Sachiv vacancies Development & Panchayat Department, Haryana. The notification for the recruitment was released in February 2020 and the application process was conducted from February 17 to March 2, 2020.

The exam will consist of questions from General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi, Relevant subjects which will have a 75% weightage. The remaining 25% weightage will contain questions from History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, and Culture of Haryana.