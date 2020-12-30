Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (AP SCHE) on Wednesday will hold the AP EAMCET 2020 web option entry process on the official website, apeamcet.nic.in. This round is for those with ranks from 60,001 onwards.

All candidates who participated in the web counselling process conducted from October 23 to November 3 for admission into B.E/B.Tech/Pharmacy courses can now submit their AP EAMCET 2020 web options entry online.

The last date to participate in the option exercising process is tomorrow.

The round for candidates with rank 1 to 60,000 was already held in the last two days.

The exercising of fresh options/change of options from rank 1 to last rank will be held on January 1.

The allotment will be placed on the website after 6 pm on the same day.

AP EAMCET 2020 is entrance conducted for admissions to various professional courses on Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture provided in the state of AP. The rank card for AP EAMCET was released on October 14.

The AP EAMCET 2020 results had been announced on October 10. This year, around three lakh students took the AP EAMCET 2020 exams. In the engineering exam, 84.78% candidates qualified while 91.77% students qualified in the agriculture exam. AP EAMCET exam was held from September 17 to September 25.

Here is the direct link to AP EAMCET 2020 Web Option Entry schedule