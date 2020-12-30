India Exim Bank (Export-Import Bank of India) on Thursday will conclude the registration process for fresh management graduates for 60 Management Trainee (MT) posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same on the official website eximbankindia.in.

At least four vacancies will be reserved each for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Hearing Handicapped (HH) and Intellectual Disability (ID) category.

Candidates must acquire at least 60% marks at the time of appearing for the interview or while joining the bank. Candidates who will be appearing for the Graduate/Post Graduate exam in 2021 should also possess the same. All candidates should be proficient in the use of computers and information technology.

The selection process will comprise of a written test and personal interview, the dates for which will be notified later.

All selected candidates will be entitled to a monthly stipend of Rs 40,000 per month.

At the time of joining, all selected candidates will require to furnish a personal bond of Rs 3 lakh to serve the bank as MT for two years from the date of joining and minimum of five years as Deputy Manager from the date of absorption of in the bank’s service.

Candidates are advised to check the EXIM Bank recruitment 2020 notification for further details