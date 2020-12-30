Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has postponed the Patwari Direct Recruitment Examination - 2019. The exam was slated to be held on January 10, 17 and 24 next year.

A notification on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on Tuesday read that the fresh dates shall be announced in due course.

According to a notification released earlier, the examination will be held as per the first letter of the candidate’s name on the application form. If a candidate has used written her name as Miss Swati, then her exam will be held according to the alphabet M.

The board is holding the recruitment drive to fill 4,207 vacancies of which 3,673 vacancies are in non-TSP areas and 570 in TSP areas.

The application process for the recruitment started on January 20 and continued till February 26.

