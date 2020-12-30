Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the online application form up to January 19 (6.00 PM) on the UPSC website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Exam 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on April 18 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 147th Course, and for the 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2022. The Commission may change the exam dates on its discretion.

According to the UPSC exam notification, there are approximately 370 vacancies at the Pune-based National Defence Academy which includes 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force (including 28 for ground duties). On the other hand, there are 30 vacancies at Naval Academy under the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme.

The online applications can be withdrawn from January 27 to February 2. The eligible candidates will be issued an e-admit card three weeks before the commencement of the exam.

Here is the UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam (I), 2021 notification.

Admission to the above courses will be made on the results of the written exam to be conducted by the UPSC in 41 different centres across India, followed by an intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written exam.

Candidates should note that there will be a penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective-Type question papers.

The result of the written part of the exam is likely to be declared in the month of June next year.

Age limit

Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than July 2, 2002 and not later than July 1, 2005, are eligible. The date of birth accepted by the Commission is that entered in the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or in a certificate recognised by an Indian University.

Educational Qualifications

(i) For Army Wing of National Defence Academy : Class 12 pass of the 10+2 pattern of school education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

(ii) For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy : Class 12 pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of school education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University. Candidates who are appearing in Class 12 under the 10+2 pattern or equivalent examination can also apply for this exam.

Candidates appearing in the Class 11 exam are not eligible for this exam.

Online application process

The filling of the online application contains two parts. In Part I registration, a candidate will have to fill in the basic information. On submission of details, the candidate will be prompted to check the details and make corrections, if any, in the application.

Part-II Registration consists of the following stages — filling up payment details (except for fee exempted candidates), uploading of photograph, signature, photo ID card, selection of examination centre and Agreeing to Declaration.

Here is the direct link to apply for UPSC NDA 2021 exam.

Read the detailed instructions to apply for UPSC NDA 2021 exam here.