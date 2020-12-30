National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh, is holding recruitment for various posts on its official website nhmmp.gov.in. As many as 5,835 vacancies are available as of now.

The department is holding recruitment for staff nurse, lab technician and ANM (Auxiliary nurse midwife) posts.

While the registration process has begun, the last date to apply for all three posts is January 15.

Elgibility criteria:

STAFF NURSE

No. of vacancies: 2,664

Age: At least 21 years and no more than 40 years

Qualification: Should be at least a Class 12 passout

Here is the direct link to NHM MP recruitment 2020 for Nurses’ post

LAB TECHNICIAN

No. of vacancies: 620

Age: At least 21 years and no more than 40 years

Qualification: B.Sc or Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology

Here is the direct link to NHM MP recruitment 2020 for Lab Technician post

ANM

No. of vacancies: 2,551

Age: At least 21 years and no more than 40 years

Qualification: Should be at least a Class 12 passout