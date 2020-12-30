MP NHM Recruitment 2020 for 5,835 vacancies on at nhmmp.gov.in, apply before January 15
The department is holding recruitment for staff nurse, lab technician and ANM (Auxiliary nurse midwife) posts.
National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh, is holding recruitment for various posts on its official website nhmmp.gov.in. As many as 5,835 vacancies are available as of now.
While the registration process has begun, the last date to apply for all three posts is January 15.
Elgibility criteria:
STAFF NURSE
No. of vacancies: 2,664
Age: At least 21 years and no more than 40 years
Qualification: Should be at least a Class 12 passout
Here is the direct link to NHM MP recruitment 2020 for Nurses’ post
LAB TECHNICIAN
No. of vacancies: 620
Age: At least 21 years and no more than 40 years
Qualification: B.Sc or Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology
Here is the direct link to NHM MP recruitment 2020 for Lab Technician post
ANM
No. of vacancies: 2,551
Age: At least 21 years and no more than 40 years
Qualification: Should be at least a Class 12 passout