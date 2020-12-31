Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) or Vyapam will begin the MP Police Constable recruitment on January 8 on its official website, peb.mp.gov.in. The last day for registration as of now is January 14.

The registration process was scheduled to begin today. “Application Form will be available from 08/01/2021,” a notification on the website read.

The recruitment drive aims to fill around 4,000 constable vacancies. The posts also include radio constables.

The preliminary exam will begin from March 6. It will be held in two shifts, i.e., from 9 am to 11 am and from 3 pm to 5 pm. It will carry 100 marks

Eligibility criteria:

Must be a citizen of India Must be at least 18 years of age and no more than 33 years The candidate must have cleared his Class 12 board exams at least.



The notification for the drive was released on October 26.

Candidates are advised to read the full notification for more details on the eligibility criteria.

Here is direct link to access the MP Police Constable recruitment latest notification