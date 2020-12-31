Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 examination final answer key has been released on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates will require their user id and password to have access to the answer key.

“The panels of subject experts for CAT 2020 reviewed all the objections which were received during this window. After due deliberation and careful examination, the expert panels decided that there is no change in the answer key for Shift 1 and Shift 3 question papers. However, the answer key for one question (ID 48916812935) in the QA section in Shift 2 has been revised,” an official notification read.

The provisional answer keys were released earlier this month.

Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, till December 11.

The exam was conducted on November 29 despite requests from several candidates to defer the test in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

The CAT result is expected to be declared in the second week of January after which the counselling process for admission will begin. The admission will depend on the eligibility criteria set by each institute. IIMs may also use the previous academic performance, work experience and other criteria for admission purposes.

CAT is conducted for admissions to the prestigious IIM which has 20 campuses across India. The test is conducted for admission to the flagship management programme run by various IIMs. The test will be conducted in 156 cities across the country.