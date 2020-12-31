CBSE board exam 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Education Minister to announce dates at 6 pm
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam dates at 6 pm on Thursday.
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam dates at 6 pm on Thursday. The exams by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held in offline mode.
Pokhriyal had earlier announced that CBSE board exams will be conducted after February in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The minister was addressing a few concerns over the exams amid the pandemic during a live web interaction with students, teachers and parents last week when he made the remark.
CBSE has said that the exam will be conducted in the “written mode” and not “online mode” amid tight COVID-19 protocols.
Live updates
3.43 PM: Earlier, Pokhriyal had assured that the CBSE board exams will be held on a reduced syllabus. “At least 30% of the total syllabus has been cut and some states have also announced a similar move while others are expected to do the same. There will also be 33% internal choices in the exam,” he said.
3.44 PM: CBSE had earlier dismissed reports on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam dates and clarified that any decision in this regard would be “communicated at an appropriate time” through the official website cbse.nic.in.
“CBSE is well aware about the condition of the students and parents in the time of pandemic and, therefore, whatsoever decision would be taken by the CBSE that will only be taken after consultation with all the stakeholders and will be communicated at an appropriate time through Board’s website,” the Board had said in a statement.
3.30 PM: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter to remind students, teachers and parents about the live session at 6.00 PM where he will disclose the CBSE board exams 2021 time table.