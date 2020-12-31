Staff Health Society Bihar has invited applications for the post of staff nurse on its official website staffhealthsocietybihar.org. The society is conducting recruitment for 4,102 posts.

According to the advertisement released on the website, the application process began today and will continue till January 20.

Eligibility criteria:

Age: Should be at least 37 years (depending on category)

Qualification: General Nurse and Midwifery course from any nursing school/institution recognised by Indian Nursing Council and the candidate must be registered with the Indian Nursing Council OR B.Sc nursing OR Post Basic B.Sc nursing from any recognised institution.

The category wise vacancy may change subject to roster approval by competent authority.

Here is the direct link to Staff Health Society Bihar 2020 recruitment