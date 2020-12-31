Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the Candidates’ Response Sheet along with the Tentative Answer Key of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 on its website ssc.nic.in. The Computer Based Exam was held from December 22 to 24 at different centres all over the country.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can submit their objections to the answer key online from December 31 (6.00 PM) to January 3 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. “Representations received after 06:00 PM on 03.01.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” SSC said in its notice.

The candidates may take a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit, the Commission further stated.

Steps to download SSC Stenographer Grade C, D exam 2019 answer key:

Visit the Staff Selection Commission website ssc.nic.in Go to the ‘Answer Key’ section on the homepage Open the ‘Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019’ PDF Click on the link at the bottom of the document Select the exam name and login using roll number and password as per Admission Certificate Download answer key and take print out.

Here is the direct link to SSC Stenographer Grade C, D exam 2019 answer key.