Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key and candidates’ response sheet of the 2020 Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Male and Female exam-2020. The Computer Based Exam was held from November 27 to December 16 at different centres all over the country. The link to download the answer key and candidates’ response sheet is active on the SSC website ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can submit their objections to the answer key online from December 31 (6.00 PM) to January 7 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. “Representations received after 06:00 PM on 07.01.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” SSC said in its notice.

The candidates may take a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit, the Commission further stated.

Steps to download SSC Delhi Police Constable exam 2020 answer key:

Visit the Staff Selection Commission website ssc.nic.in Go to the ‘Answer Key’ section on the homepage Open the ‘Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Male and Female exam-2020’ PDF

Click on the link at the bottom of the document Select the exam name and login using roll number and password as per Admission Certificate Download the answer key and take printout.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5,846 vacancies of which 1,944 vacancies of Constable are for females and the remaining are for males.

Here is the direct link to download SSC Delhi Police Constable exam 2020 answer key.

Moreover, SSC has also released the answer key of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 on its website ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can submit their objections to the answer key online from December 31 (6.00 PM) to January 3 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged.