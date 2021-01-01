The authorities conducting the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET) 2020 have released the admit card/hall ticket for the exam scheduled on January 9 and 17. Candidates can download their KTET admit card from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held in December but was postponed to January. The exam will be held in two sessions —

January 9: 10 AM to 12.30 PM and 2 PM to 4.30 PM

10 AM to 12.30 PM and 2 PM to 4.30 PM January 17: 11 AM to 1.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5 PM

Steps to download KTET 2020 admit card:

Visit KTET website ktet.kerala.gov.in Click on ‘DOWNLOAD HALL TICKET DECEMBER 2020’ tab on the homepage Enter your Application Number, Application Id and select category Download the admit card and take a printout.

Here is the direct link to download KTET 2020 admit card.

KTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in the schools affiliated with Kerala board. The KTET exam is divided into four categories, Category I for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers.

Here is the official notification to KTET December 2020 revised schedule.