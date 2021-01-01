Delhi University’s School of Open learning (SOL) has announced the results for Open Book Examinations (OBE) 2020 for the third-year students of B.Com, B.Com Honours, English and BA Political Science. Students can check the SOL OBE 2020 result on the official website web.sol.du.ac.in.

Steps to check results for DU SOL final exams 2020:

Visit the SOL website web.sol.du.ac.in Click on ‘OBE Result for B.Com, B.A.Eng(H), B.A.PolSc(H), B.Com(H), IIIrd Year [26-12-2020]’ flashing under the Notice section Fill in your SOL Roll No and Exam Roll No and select Year of Exam, Course and Part Check the result and download the marksheet.

Here is the direct link to DU SOL OBE 2020 results.

The result of DU SOL 2020 for BA English, BA Political Science and BA programme Part 1 (assignment based evaluation) was released on November 3.

Earlier the undergraduate and postgraduate examinations of School of Open Learning were postponed in the wake of lack of arrangements with respect to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.