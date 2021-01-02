Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 exam results have been announced. Candidates who appeared in the exam can access their scorecard at the official websiteiimcat.ac.in.

Candidates will require their user id and password to login and download their scorecard. CAT 2020 scorecard consists of details including overall CAT 2020 scores and percentile along with personal details like candidate’s name, registration number and category.

“The CAT 2020 score is valid only till December 31, 2021 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to the issuance of CAT 2020 scorecards will be entertained,” the CAT 2020 Information Brochure says.

Steps to download IIM CAT 2020 result:

Visit IIM CAT official websiteiimcat.ac.in Click on ‘Download CAT 2020 Score Card login’ on the homepage Enter User ID and password Submit and download CAT 2020 result.

CAT is conducted for admissions to the prestigious IIM which has 20 campuses across India. The test is conducted for admission to the flagship management programme run by various IIMs. The admission will depend on the eligibility criteria set by each institute. IIMs may also use the previous academic performance, work experience and other criteria for admission purposes.

The CAT 2020 exam was conducted on November 29 despite requests from several candidates to defer the test in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. The final answer key was released on December 31.

The CAT counselling for admission to IIMs will be held as a common admission process (CAP) by the CAT 2020 participating institutes.